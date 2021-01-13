Cloudy With a Few Flakes / Sprinkles Thursday

Wednesday started off with sunshine, then the clouds moved in and the cloudy skies will be sticking around overnight and into tomorrow.

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance for a few flakes and sprinkles with highs around 40°. Tomorrow is most certainly not a washout, but it will be noticeably more cloudy than Wednesday.

Friday is dry ahead of our next system that will bring unsettled weather for the first half of the weekend.

Rain moves in overnight Friday into early Saturday and will bring a soaking rainfall to most of southern New England, up to 1″ of rainfall is expected for most of the area.

Not only are we tracking the rain for Saturday, but highs will be nearly 10-degrees above average!

The second half of the weekend is dry but windy as Saturday’s system slides off to the north. The start of the next work week is dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s.