7Weather- Good morning! If you were up around sunrise, it was a colorful start with some breaks between the clouds. The best chance to see any weekend sun is this morning. We’ll see a lot of clouds with off and on showers. Sunday, there’s a better chance for showers throughout the day. The heaviest rain falls late Sunday into early Monday morning.

This morning, light rain is falling across western Mass and Connecticut. You look at radar and that rain looks close! When you look at the entire column of the atmosphere from the clouds to the ground, there’s a layer of dry air in the middle. This will keep the rain away for little longer for us across eastern Mass. A spot shower is possible through the day. Best chance for numerous showers will be tonight. Keep the umbrella nearby if you have dinner plans. The showers will be light this evening, and become steadier overnight. High temperatures will be in the 50s, mild inland in the upper 50s and coolest at the coast in the low 50s with an onshore wind.

We’ll wake up tomorrow to scattered showers. Showers will be off and on through the day. Expect some drizzle around as well. Highs will be similar to today in the 50s. The steadiest rain arrives late Sunday into early Monday morning. This is when we expect to pick up most of our rain amounts for the weekend. When all is said and done, most towns will get an 1″ or more of rain. Late Sunday into Monday, the wind will get gusty especially along the coast with gusts 30-40 mph.

If we’re talking about weather in terms of baseball, tomorrow brings a greater chance for rain.

Monday will be the pick of the week. That is if you don’t mind the breezy. A southwest wind will bring in more mild air as temperatures reach the upper 60s. Beyond that, we’ll get back into an unsettled pattern with high temperatures most days below average in the mid/upper 50s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black