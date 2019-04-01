Coastal Low Wednesday Morning

7Weather- A coastal low brings in rain, maybe a brief period of wet snow, and gusty winds Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

TUESDAY:

Highs are seasonable inland on Tuesday, between 47-53º. It will be chilly in the low 40s on the Cape and along the immediate coastline.

Skies will be sunny throughout most of the day, and then it becomes cloudy in the evening.

It will also be breezy with winds sustained at 10-20 mph.

COASTAL LOW:

The Cape & the Islands, and parts of the South Shore will get a good soaking from this coastal low.

Light rain begins after midnight, and closer to 2 AM Wednesday. Note that the the numbers that appear on this map are wind gusts.

It will be breezy along the Cape and the Islands at this time.

Steady rain is expected from 2 AM-10 AM Wednesday. There could be a brief mix with some wet snowflakes between 6-8 AM.

After that, showers tapper off and we will be left with fog and mist for a couple of hours.

Winds could gusts between 45-55 mph from 5 AM -12 PM on the Cape and the Islands.

In Boston, we likely see gusts between 35-45 mph during this window.

This system is quickly out of here. It will still be breezy as it exits early in the afternoon, but we will already start to see some peeks of sun.

It looks to be mostly sunny by 3 PM Wednesday.