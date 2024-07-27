A coastal storm is developing just offshore, and will start to move towards New England Sunday Night.

Sunday is still expected to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, giving way to some clouds during the mid to late afternoon.

Clouds will move in from the southeast and eventually give way to showers for the outer Cape and Islands late Sunday.

The wind will also pick up speed, with gusts over 30mph likely past midnight Sunday night.

On Monday more showers are expected as the low sits over the area, before conditions improve going into Tuesday’s forecast. Although this is a coastal system, it’s not a strong one, so impacts are likely to be minimal. Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as the storm moves in…