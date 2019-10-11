Coastal Storm Slow To Move

Day 3 of the coastal storm to our south, pivoting in clouds, showers and gusty winds. Once again, location will determine who sees the most impact, with coastal communities seeing the strongest winds as southeast Mass picks up the most additional rain. Away from Southeast Mass, the rain totals have been paltry with only 0.25″ or less in the Boston metro area since Tuesday night. Below are a few of the rain totals.

Despite another day of strong onshore winds, coastal flooding will be minimal thanks to astronomical low tides. There is a coastal flood advisory for Nantucket for minor coastal flooding around the 11:30am high tide. Otherwise, the coastal concerns are more the gusty winds yielding isolated power outages and big waves and rough surf pounding the beaches.

Additional rain totals will be low northwest of Boston, about 0.10-0.25″ around the city and locally up to an additional inch across southeastern Mass.

Winds start to diminish tonight and lighten up tomorrow. It’ll be a damp start tomorrow, but improvement follow in the afternoon as dry air works in. Sunday looks brighter and milder!