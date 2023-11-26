Although the weekend will end dry, we are tracking a storm Sunday night that will bring some rain and wind to the area.

Prior to the storms arrival, Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and temps in the 40s by noontime.

During the afternoon, clouds will move in from the south, with showers to follow into the late evening.

Heavy rain and wind move in overnight, with gusts up to 40mph for the Cape & Islands and up to 1in of rain area-wide.

The storm wraps up around 7am Monday, with breezy and cooler conditions taking over Monday afternoon.