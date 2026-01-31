Happy Saturday! Hopefully your weekend is off to a great start. I can say with confidence that it’s off to a COLD start, as we’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures of the season– many of us still in the single digits. Later this afternoon, highs will only reach the upper teens and low 20s despite the widespread sunshine. At least today won’t be too windy! Wind speeds will largely be between 5-10 mph out of the NW through the afternoon.

Overnight, we’re bitter cold… again. Temperatures will be between 0-8 degrees.

We’ll see an increase in clouds, and by Sunday morning, gustier winds as well. All of this is as our coastal storm finally makes its way to New England. But this storm isn’t even in the same ballpark as last weekend’s. It’s a different type of storm, for starters, but it’s also going to track east, juuuuust hugging the coastline, rather than directly hitting us.

We’ll see the first flurries and some snow showers Sunday morning in parts of the South Coast, Cape & Islands and parts of the South Shore. They’ll be on and off in those areas through the afternoon and early evening, with areas along and east of I-95 looking at some accumulating snow. Highest accumulations will be for parts of the outer/lower Cape and the Islands.

We also have the potential for some minor coastal flooding, particularly around high tide on Sunday. High tide times will be around 10 AM and 11 PM. This will largely impact low-lying areas and roadways, and waterside roadways. If you see a flooded road, don’t drive over it! “Turn around, don’t drown” is the saying– you just don’t know the integrity of the road underneath the floodwater, and you’re better off not messing with it.

We’ll also see some gusty winds with this storm, with the outer/lower Cape and the Islands once again seeing the worst of it. Wind gusts in those areas have the potential to get up to 60 mph. Winds get more manageable the farther inland you go. Gusts for most of the Bay State will be in the 20s.

By the way, if you’re heading to Gillette for the Pats send-off rally, bundle up!!! We’ll see flurries and perhaps a snow shower or two between the time the gates open at 9 and the time the rally wraps up around 11:30. Temperatures will stay below 20 degrees, and it’ll be windy!

After this storm leaves Sunday night, we’ll see a calmer stretch to start next week. Monday looks mostly to partly sunny, and breezy to start. Temperatures will hover right around freezing… something to celebrate if you’re sick of the ultra-cold weather pattern we’ve been stuck in lately!