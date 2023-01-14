A low pressure system is developing off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to move northeastward towards New England.

Some light snow will begin falling on the outer Cape Sunday morning, then gradually move westward onto the South Shore later in the day.

The snow will mainly stick to non-pavement surfaces, and the snow will become more scattered as it continues to fall into early Monday.

It’ll also be windy-at-times, with gusts over 50mph possible along the South Shore, Cape, and Islands. There may also be some isolated tree damage in spots where wind gusts over 45mph…

By Monday around noon-time the storm system is expected to wrap up, leaving behind a light accumulation of a coating to 4″ for parts of Southern New England.

This is not the only storm system expected to move through the area this week. Stay tuned for updates from the 7Weather team as an active pattern continues.