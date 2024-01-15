After a few snow squalls moved through the area Sunday, a coastal storm is expected to develop Tuesday just as temperatures fall back to seasonable conditions…

Monday will be dry and sunny, but colder with temperatures around 30. Late Monday clouds will increase from our south as the coastal storm starts to form.

By Tuesday morning some light snow showers will start to move in across the South Coast, gradually pushing farther north.

Tuesday afternoon, more widespread and steadier snow is expected, with light accumulation likely through Tuesday evening.

The storm wraps up Tuesday night as the coast storm reaches Nova Scotia, leaving behind a light 1-3″ of snow for most.

Stay tuned for the latest from the 7Weather Team over the next 48 hours!