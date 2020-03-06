Coastal Storm will Bring Strong Winds, Coastal Flooding Concerns, and Some Snow Overnight

A quick moving storm will skim just south east of southern New England, bringing strong wind gusts, coastal flooding concerns as well as some snow showers for SE MA, Cape and Islands. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Cape and the Islands due to snow making for some slick road conditions and reduced visibility at times. The higher snowfall amounts will likely be on Nantucket where 2-4″ of snow is possible into early Saturday morning. For the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard, we’re looking at 1-2″ of snowfall. For SE MA, along and south of Route 44 will likely get an inch or less.

The snow slides into southeastern MA and the Cape and Islands around midnight tonight. As the low pressure continues to move farther out to sea through 6AM Saturday morning, the snow showers will continue to slide out, too.

By 7AM, the snow will be confined to Nantucket, where the highest snowfall totals will likely be — for this particular system. By 9AM, the snow will have tapered, and we’re left with some lingering gusty winds, as well as high tide for those at the coast where some minor flooding is possible.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued ahead of Saturday morning’s high tide (9AM), that could produce some minor flooding for susceptible spots along the coast.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the coast line of eastern MA for gusts up to 55 MPH, while a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Cape and Islands for gusts up to 70 MPH. These go into effect tonight at 9PM and last through Saturday at noon.

The wind timeline shows some of the strongest gusts out of the NE at the coast by 11pm tonight, between 35-55 MPH. By early Saturday morning, the wind has shifted to a northerly direction, with gusts between 35-50 MPH at the coast, 30 MPH gusts inland.

By noon, the coastal flood concern will be expired, the winds will ease a bit from the stronger gusts earlier in the day, and we’ll see mainly sun-filled skies for your Saturday afternoon plans. High temperatures on Saturday will stretch to around 40.

Of the two weekend days, Sunday will be quieter and warmer with highs into the mid 50s. Also, don’t forget about Daylight Saving Time this weekend. We “spring forward” one hour early Sunday morning, so we lose an hour of sleep.

We warm up just in time for the start of the work week, with highs around 70 Monday, making for the first 70 degree day since those two back-to-back 70-degree days in January. Upper 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday, with an early shower Wednesday morning, otherwise, the next best chance for showers will be next Friday evening.