It’s cold this morning with many of us in the single digits with wind chills dropping below zero! This isn’t surprising coming off of one of the coldest days (yesterday, Valentine’s Day) that we’ve had all winter.

So today’s a baby step forward. We’ll climb to the upper 20s — still 10° below average, but better than yesterday. The sun will help a lot as the February sun has some power to it and the wind will back down from yesterday. There will be an occasional breeze today at 5-15 mph. So when the wind is near 5, wind chills might only be 5° off of the temperature. When you’re closer to 15 mph, wind chills will drop to the teens.

From baby steps today to leaps and bounds Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be in the low 40s with a breeze… nice. But then Thursday we’ll push 60! Even better! The catch Thursday will be the wind that comes along with it. Wind and rain move in Thursday night/Friday morning and that will cause temperatures to crash Friday. That temperature in the 50s will be at like 7am and by 7pm we’ll be near 30! Talk about a plummet.

Also did you notice the moon this morning? It’s officially full tomorrow but it’s the “Snow Moon” known for the snow and cold that often come in February.