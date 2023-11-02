It was all about the freeze and frost this morning! I saw a lot of people walking around Boston today with their puffer coats, hats and mittens. It might take awhile for us to get adjusted to the cold, since we haven’t felt temperatures like our morning lows since April. Tonight, it’ll be cold, before temperatures turn more seasonable tomorrow afternoon.

Our highs today were stuck in the 40s. That’s below average for this time of year. We’ll have some mid and high level clouds move in overnight. That along with a switch in the wind out of the southwest should keep temperatures in the 30s. Not quite as cold as last night, but you might still have the heater on!

High pressure that was off to our southwest today, moves east by tomorrow and this will keep the southwest wind into the afternoon. It’ll be breezy with gusts 20-25 mph possible.

This weekend we stay dry. Any showers will be light and across far Northern New England. We’ll have sun and clouds. Mornings start off in the 40s and we’ll end it in the upper 50s/near 60. Rain stays away until Tuesday.

The bonus of the cold temperatures the past 24 hours? Snowmaking! Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce sent us this picture of snow guns hard at work at Bretton Woods. Countdown to ski season begins!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black