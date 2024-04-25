The sunshine was back in full force today! Before we got to bask in the sun, it was a cold morning. It was Boston’s chilliest temperature since a month ago on March 25th. Then the onshore breeze kept our high temperature below average as well.

We’ll keep the clear conditions tonight into tomorrow. That along with a light wind and dry air means it will be another cold night. Once again, there’s a Freeze Warning for towns in the North Shore down to the South Shore, as well as Cape Cod and the Islands. This is where the growing season has already begun. Elsewhere, temperatures will still drop below freezing. If you protected any outdoor vegetation last night and this morning, you’ll want to do the same tonight.

Sunshine will prevail again tomorrow. Temperatures will be a couple degrees or more higher than today. The light northerly wind will allow an onshore breeze to develop. The coast will stay cooler yet again.

Tomorrow and Saturday are dry. There are low rain chances for Sunday. I think any spotty showers will mainly be in the morning, then we’ll have mostly clouds the rest of the day. Precipitation amounts will stay light.

Right now, it looks like the best chance for showers next week will be for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s/near 70.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black