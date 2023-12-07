It was cold out there today! It’ll be cold tonight, before we begin a day-to-day temperature climb. Highs reach the 50s this weekend. Although it comes with a strong front that will bring heavy rain and gusty wind late Sunday into Monday morning.

Temperatures started off in the teens and 20s. There were a lot of clouds that helped cap high temperatures in the upper 20s/low 30s. Our average high this time of year is 45° in Boston, so today was certainly a taste of winter! Overnight, temperatures fall into the low/mid 20s. Tomorrow might feel better for you with highs near 40°/low 40s.

A warm front lifts through late Friday into Saturday. This will usher in more mild air. Highs will be near 50° for the first half of the weekend. It’ll be nice for the Army – Navy game. You might not need the thick coat!

High temperatures Sunday reach the upper 50s late in the day. This comes ahead of a strong front that brings heavy rain and gusty wind. Rain will arrive later Sunday and continue through Monday morning. Rainfall totals are expected to be 3/4″ – 2″. Wind will be strongest early Monday morning with gusts 40-55 mph, stronger for Cape Cod. Behind this storm, temperatures will fall into the 40s, and it’ll stay cool for the rest of our 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black