Cold was the big story today. We’re touch and go to see if this is (tied for) the coldest day of the season for Boston or if we’ll get beat out by 1° by December 22nd. As of 4pm we’ll call it a high of 19° but we’ll have to wait until this evening to get the “official” high temperature and see if we can squeak out 20°.

Low temperatures this morning fell to near zero, plus or minus by a few degrees. We’ll do that whole thing over again tomorrow, the only difference is more sunshine tomorrow than what we saw today.

The clouds we saw today will hold tight through the evening and first part of the overnight. Out of those clouds a few snow showers will develop across the Cape and South Coast later this evening and early part of the overnight hours and we may see an inch or two accumulate there. But the snow showers will only last for the first part of the overnight with quickly clearing skies leading to another cold night ahead.

Below is a wind chill timeline for the next 24 hours.

Once we get through tomorrow we’ll warm things up. That doesn’t mean mild air, we’ll still run below normal but not nearly as cold as what today and tomorrow will be.