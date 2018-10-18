Cold Air, Gusty Breeze

Wait, what happened to Fall? That went by fast as early October temperatures near 80 have somehow morphed into wind chills in the 20s and 30s after just over a couple weeks into the month. Despite all the sunshine today, temperatures do struggle, only climbing to the low to mid 40s. More early December like vs. October. We even had a bit of light snow in northern Worcester County last night, just after midnight! Factor in the breeze, and it’ll feel like the 30s. Winds this morning gust 30-45mph, then subside to 20-30mph this afternoon.

Cold air is in place tonight as many towns and cities near the freezing mark.

The recovery is much better tomorrow. We start near freezing and end near 60 with a busy breeze out of the southwest.

The weekend is mainly dry with lots of clouds and mild temps Saturday as an isolated shower is possible. Sunday is cool and breezy.

Have a good day.

@clamberton7 – twitter