Cold air continues to move over Southern New England, as southwesterly winds persist behind Friday’s winter storm system.

The wind, pushing cold air over the warm ocean waters south of New England, continues to generate ocean-effect snow bands over the Cape and Islands.

While Nantucket and the Cape remain in a Winter Weather Advisory through Sunday at 1pm, Martha’s Vineyard is under a Winter Storm Warning with upwards of 6 inches of snow possible for the island.

Some locations on the island already have 5 inches of fresh snow, with about 2-4 inches in additional snowfall expected overnight. Nantucket should expect 1-2 inches more, with the Cape seeing a coating to 1 inch.

The wind will subside late Sunday, and the cold air will move out as a warming trend begins for the work week.