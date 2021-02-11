Cold Air Sticks Around, Snow Chances Sunday and Tuesday

Dry and cold weather sticks around through the overnight into Friday.

Overnight, under clear skies, temperatures will plunge into the single digits, so be sure to plan to wear the layers ahead of your Friday morning commute. Wind chills will dip to near 10 below zero at times.

After a bitter cold start, temperatures gradually rise into the mid 20s under mostly to partly sunny skies.

For the weekend, Saturday features dry conditions and highs in the mid 20s. A system from our south moves up the eastern seaboard bringing some snow showers to southern New England late Saturday night (around midnight) into Sunday.

It will be light snow with a mix to rain for those farther south on Valentine’s Day.

Thinking about taking your Valentine on the slopes, here’s a look at the weekend skiing forecast:

For the work week, just a few flakes for Monday, while we continue to monitor another system that will bring snow and a wintry mix to the region. Under this active weather pattern, next Thursday has a chance at rain/snow mix as well.