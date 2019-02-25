Cold Air Tuesday, Followed by Snow Wednesday Night

Peak wind gusts ranged from 64 – 71 mph across the area on Monday. Widespread power outages and wind damage were reported through the entire day.

Damaging wind gusts will end this evening, but it will remain windy overnight with gusts between 40-45 mph.

Sustained wind will be between 20-30 mph, gusting to 40 mph, early Monday morning. It will still be windy, but not as windy as Monday.

Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s by Tuesday morning, but with the wind, it will feel like the single digits to a few degrees below zero.

The “feels like” temperatures doesn’t improve much through the day. Wind chill values will be in the teens through much of the afternoon.

Cold air remains in place on Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits to low teens in the morning, and then we make it into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Wednesday starts with some sun and then clouds increase as a weak Clipper system moves into the area.

As of now, light snow will start after 6 PM in Worcester County, and close to 7 PM in Boston. It looks like most of the area could get 2-4″, with isolated spots close to 5″.

It snows most of Wednesday night, and then this system moves out by Thursday morning. Plan on a slow and slippery Thursday morning commute.

Friday, the first day of March, will have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few flurries. Highs reach into the mid 30s.

Another weak system moves through Saturday afternoon, giving us the chance for snow showers. Snow will have trouble sticking with temps in the mid and upper 30s.

Highs are in the upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday, putting us about 10 degrees below average.