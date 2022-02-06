After a frigid start to our Sunday, high temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, but unlike Saturday, we’ll have less wind today, making it a little more bearable to be outside.

Clouds thicken tonight ahead of a coastal system that will bring scattered showers to the region into the Monday afternoon.

It will be mainly rain showers within 495 and areas south and east. However, for the higher terrain into north-central MA and into the Monadnock Region of southern NH, it will be snow showers before the rain/snow line retreats to the north through Monday night.

As far as any snow accumulation, that would be areas NW of 495.

With the threat for more rain/snow showers tomorrow, I would hold off the car wash until at least Tuesday if you can. Drier weather prevails Tuesday afternoon onwards through the end of the week.

This dry pattern is also coupled up with a warm-up. We see the return of the 40s from midweek through next Saturday.