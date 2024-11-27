We’ve had some nice Thanksgivings the last few years, unfortunately this year isn’t one of those years. We have an all day soaking rain on tap for southern New England and several inches of a heavy, wet snow across northern New England. If you have travel plans tomorrow, plan on rough and slow travel with pockets of heavy rain and/or snow depending on where you are and where you’re going. If you plan to travel to northern New England tomorrow, really consider leaving late tonight or as early as possible tomorrow morning. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories have been issued there for poor and hazardous travel with several inches of heavy, wet snow on the way.

In northern Worcester County, the snow will not be significant but as you head north and gain elevation, the numbers will come up pretty dramatically.

For the rest of us in southern New England, it is a cold, wind-driven rain and it’s here for your entire Thanksgiving, sunrise to sunset. When it’s all said and done, we’ll end up with between 1/2″ and an inch of water.

Temperatures will be wide-ranging across the area tomorrow, from the 30s where we expect to see some snow and 50s across the Cape. A warm front will try to push north but just won’t make it all the way.

The wind will also pick up on Thursday. It’s not nor’easter wind, there are no wind advisories issued, it’s just a good old fashioned wind-driven, cold rain. Wind gusts on the coast will gust to 30 mph on Thanksgiving. As the storm exits, the wind will flip to the northwest. The wind will still be gusty on Friday, but down a notch from Thursday. The direction change will also have quite the impact pushing in some colder temperatures for the weekend!