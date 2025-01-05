Good morning! We’re waking up to another cold start. Temperatures are in the 20s and it feels like the teens.

We’ll see more clouds today. High temperatures only make into the upper 20s/low 30s. A gusty wind out of the west/northwest will make it feel colder like it’s in the teens/near 20. Winds could gust 30-35 mph.

This is below normal for January. For reference, today’s normal high in Boston is 38 and Worcester is 33.

The big weather story is a storm system that will continue to bring significant impacts across the country from the Plains to the Mid-Atlantic. The storm will stay to our south.

Our weather story this week is the continuing cold pattern coupled with the wind. Overnight lows drop into the teens and highs will be in the upper 20s/low 30s. Mornings will feel bitter cold with wind chill values in the single digits and afternoon highs feeling like the teens.

With all this cold air in place, where is the snow? Stay tuned snow lovers! There’s a chance for snow next weekend.

-Melanie Black