While it’s been plenty cold enough to snow, the storm track is too far to our south to whiten up the ground around here. Today, that remains true, as the mid-Atlantic snowstorm that’ll drop plenty of snow down that way, slides west to east, and out to sea south of us. That leaves us cold and dry with highs in the mid 20s to near 30. Winds gusts 15-20mph this afternoon, which will be a bit lighter than what we’ve seen.

However, tonight, the winds increases again, gusting up to 30mph. More of that will be in place tomorrow, Wednesday and again on Thursday. With lows in the teens and highs only in the mid to upper 20s, it’ll be a chilly pattern for sure. With the winds, night time wind chills run near 0 and only recover to 5-15 during the day.

The cold relaxes a bit by Friday, into the weekend as highs push back into the mid 30s with lighter winds. There will be another storm to track this weekend, but the pattern looks to suppressed it to our south again. With that said, plenty of time to watch that one to see if any shifts farther north show up.