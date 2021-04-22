Cold and Windy Tonight, Temperatures Rebound to Near 60 Friday

What a difference a day makes! Yesterday we saw highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, today it’s back to the cold with highs only in the 40s — it’s all thanks to the cold front that pushed through yesterday evening with the line of strong to severe storms. Not only did we see the wind and cold, we also saw a few flurries and sprinkles on this Earth Day.

The cold and the wind will be sticking around tonight, so bundle up if you’re heading to Fenway to catch the Red Sox game. Wind chills will dip into the low 30s for much of the game.

Overnight, we’ll see decreasing clouds along with the cold and wind which will dip temperatures into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for areas south of Boston including Foxboro, Taunton, Brockton, and Norwood. Be sure to cover up those plants to shield them from the cold or bring them indoors if you can.

Friday starts off cold with wind chills in the upper 20s for the commute. It will be windy, but with mostly sunny skies, temperatures warm-up to near 60° in the afternoon.

The warm-up continues as we kick off the weekend with highs stretching to near 70° Saturday away from the Cape and Islands.

Saturday is the pick of the weekend since rain and cooler temperatures are on the way for Sunday.

After a wet end to the weekend, we’ll see emerging sunshine Monday afternoon with highs into the upper 50s. We warm-up through the middle of the week, with 70s returning by Wednesday.