The Wind Advisory issued earlier today will continue through Friday morning as cold air settles back into New England.

Winds could gust over 40mph for most of the area, especially this evening.

With temperatures falling back into the low 20s and teens tonight, you can expect wind chills to be even colder.

By Friday morning wind chills will reach the single digits and possible even dip below zero for some.

There is a warm up this weekend, but that also brings a chance for snow.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team for updates snow potential.