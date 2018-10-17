Cold Blast En Route

While it’s a chilly start to the day, the recovery is nice this afternoon as temperatures near 60 degrees. However, the breeze does pick back up out of the southwest, and then to the northwest this evening. That wind shift is along a cold front that will also provide a spot sprinkle or quick passing shower after 4pm. Gusts 35-45mph developing late today and linger into tomorrow morning.

A wind advisory is in place for the Cape and Nantucket. Meantime, it’s a freeze watch that’s up for parts of the interior as lows run in the lower 30s there. Tomorrow night will be even colder.

With temperatures in the 30s and gusty winds prevailing late tonight and early tomorrow, wind chills will run in the 20s. Despite the sunshine tomorrow, highs only recover into the 40s with wind chills staying in the 30s.

After a cold start Friday morning (26-30 in the burbs), we’ll recover to near 60 in the afternoon. Expect low 60s Saturday afternoon with a chance of a passing shower. Another strong cold front comes through Saturday night with gusty winds. Highs on Sunday stay in the mid to upper 40s.

@clamberton7 – twitter