Cold Blast Next Two Days Followed By A Weekend Warm-Up

The wind picked up over the course of our Wednesday, which should ease tonight. Breezy conditions do prevail into Thursday, making for another round of bitter cold wind chills lasting into early Friday mornings commute.

The cold is met with dry air, meaning we’re not tracking any snow with this batch of cold. However, wind chills by tomorrow afternoon will be in the teens under mostly sunny skies, so be prepared.

Morning lows Friday slip back into the single digits northwest of Boston and into the teens closer to the coast. Wind chills will likely slip below zero in areas where temperatures will be in the single digits. By the afternoon Friday, wind chills will moderate back into the teens and by dinner time, into the 20s as winds calm down.

Both Thursday and Friday’s highs will be in the lower 30s, with Thursday having a tough time making it to the freezing mark.

After the cold the next two days, the weekend provides a warm-up. Mid-40s and sun-filled Saturday, with Sunday seeing the return of the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

It’s still quiet and warm into next week, before showers return next Tuesday.