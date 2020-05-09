Cold, Blustery Saturday, Slight Improvement for Mother’s Day

What a way to start the second weekend of May! If you woke up this morning and looked out the window without checking the calendar, you may have thought we were in mid-March than mid-May, as snow showers lingered through late Saturday morning. Quite the contrast from last weekend’s warmth!

The snow and rain showers are starting to move out, and we’ll see some brightening of the skies by midday. A few spotty showers (some mixing with flurries) possible this afternoon, between 2pm – 6pm, but not everyone will see these. Everyone will see the blustery conditions though, with highs into the low to mid 40s, and winds ranging from 20-30 MPH with possible gusts up to 50 MPH.

These strong gusts has prompted a Wind Advisory to be issued until 7pm this evening for most of southern New England besides the Cape and Islands, where the Advisory has been extended until 9pm tonight.

Not only are we tracking strong winds through tonight, we are also tracking another cold night. With a gradual clearing of the skies and windy conditions, temperatures will slip back into the low 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued away from the coastline until 8am Sunday morning. This means that sensitive plants could die if not covered with a blanket or brought indoors.

After a cold start, Mother’s Day brings partly cloudy skies and milder temperatures (compared to Saturday). It will be windy Sunday with highs into the mid 50s.

Monday brings some more clouds and a few scattered rain showers by midday. It will not be a washout and it will be milder with highs around 60. Drier conditions prevail Tuesday and Wednesday with highs into the 50s.

The end of the work week brings a warm-up with highs into the 60s, with Friday nearing 70, but the warmth also brings the rain, beginning Thursday night and continuing into Friday.