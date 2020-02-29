Cold Breeze Sunday, Warm Up for the Work Week

High temperatures today on the last day of February, certainly felt more winter-like in the mid-30s with a few passing flurries.

Tonight, temperatures will fall quickly, and with a northwest breeze, we’re looking at lows slipping into the teens with wind chills into the single digits to low teens early tomorrow morning.

For our Sunday, the first day of March 2020, and the first day of meteorological spring, the cold air that we felt today will trickle into the second half of the weekend, but at least we’re tracking sun-filled skies from start to finish. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-30s, with wind chills in the low to mid 20s for most of the afternoon.

A warm-up returns for the work week. A warm front lifts north, ushering in a high around 50° Monday, and that warmth sticks around into Tuesday with highs pushing 60° Tuesday afternoon ahead of a cold front to our west. That front will continue to loom into Wednesday, before sliding through late Wednesday.

With this warm-up, unsettled weather also accompanies it – with a few showers Tuesday, more rain likely Wednesday morning before moving out by midday.

Thursday is dry along with most of Friday. We’re tracking a cool down to wrap up the work week, with a chance for a few showers turning to snow showers late Friday night into early next Saturday. This could all change as we get closer depending on temperatures and the set-up, but hey, that’s meteorological spring in New England for you.