Feeling the chill in the air as some colder weather settles back into Southern New England this morning. While this morning is seasonably chilly, this afternoon will run about 5-8 degrees below average as temperatures struggle to move much through the day as the numbers slowly drift back up into the mid to upper 30s. Factor in a wind that gusts 20-30mph, and there will be a winter feel to the air for sure. Much of the day features clouds, breaks of sun and dry air. However, from time to time, there may be a spot flurry or snow showers in the mix, although it won’t amount to much.

Temps do tumble tonight, back into the low to mid 20s. With a bit of a breeze, wind chills will run in the teens early tomorrow morning.

Winds gusts to 20mph tomorrow, and with highs once again in the mid to upper 30s, it’ll be another chilly day, albeit dry.

Thursday, temps moderate back into the mid to upper 40s.

We’ll crack 50 on Friday with increasing clouds and the chance for showers late-day and Friday night.



The weekend looks mainly dry and seasonable, but the next storm is not that far away. Sometime late Sunday-Monday, another round of mixed precip to rain is possible. Plenty of time to watch for that one.