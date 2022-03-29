The cold was real yesterday. Not even counting the wind chill, the air temperature along was record setting or tying across the area. Boston’s high temperature of 33° was the coldest high temperature for a March 28th since 1893! Worcester set a brand new record with the high yesterday only making it to 27°! Brrr!!

This morning is another frigid start, but we’ll climb this afternoon unlike yesterday afternoon. Wind chills this morning are in the single digits with wind gusts this morning and all afternoon up to 30 mph just like yesterday. Air temperatures today will climb to near 40° but with that wind it’ll feel like the upper 20s and near 30°. At least we’ll have the sunshine to help us out all day long.

Tomorrow we’ll keep our temperature climb going and we’ll head back to average. Temperatures are typically near 50° as we round out March and that’s where we’ll be. We won’t have as much sun as clouds increase through the day ahead of a few spot showers Wednesday evening. It’s not even close to a washout, but a few passing showers are possible around dinner time.

The better chance of rain will come Thursday evening and last into Friday morning.