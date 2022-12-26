Christmas weekend was quiet but cold. Boston only made it to 20° on Christmas Eve and 27° on Christmas Day. Of course that doesn’t factor in the wind which dropped wind chills even lower. Either way, it was the coldest Christmas in Boston since 1999!

Today will be a little better, but still seasonably chilly. Highs today will climb to the lower 30s. The wind will be less, but not zero. Which will still give us wind chills in the 20s this afternoon. At least we’ll keep the sunshine around which always helps!

And this is just the beginning of a great warm up this week! By Thursday and Friday it will almost feel tropical!