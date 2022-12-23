What a day today. A powerful storm rolled through bringing rain, wind, and coastal flooding. Quite a few coastal towns dealt with flooded roadways around high tide this morning. There was also impressive rain and wind reports today. Many towns picked up over 2″ of rain with some light scattered showers still falling.

The wind we had came in two bursts. We had our first round of intense wind overnight into this morning and those wind gusts primarily affected the coastline. Gusts across the coast and Cape were in excess of 60 mph. Many towns on the Cape had gusts of 60+ mph.

But we’re not done with the wind yet. As the storm exits the wind will ramp up behind the system as the cold air rushes in. Those gusts again could gust 45-55 mph. That is unfortunately still enough to produce some tree limb damages and likely some power outages. And this risk is for everyone, not just the coast.

These winds will be with us until about 9 or 10 this evening. After that, the wind will settle a bit but certainly not shut off. In fact it’s still a big story through the weekend. The difference is instead of damage, it’s about the cold and wind chills. Your weekend forecast will have temperatures in the 20s but feels like temperatures significantly colder.

Often times when we get these cold winds over the warm ocean waters we get ocean effect snow showers. That will again be the case with this storm Saturday. The unusual part is usually it’s a northeast wind that affects the Cape and South Shore. This time it’s a southwest wind that will affect mainly the Islands.

A steady stream of snow showers through the entire day Saturday will probably be enough to give the Cape a White Christmas! It’s probably just the Islands that benefit from this, but it’s possible all the way up to Route 6 on the Cape.

I’ll leave you with a timeline of future wind chills over the weekend. Bundle up it’s going to be a cold one! While these are wind chills and air temperatures will be a little warmer, remember we will fall well below freezing tonight and stay there through the Christmas weekend. So out the door tonight and tomorrow morning especially, watch for slick spots as this water will refreeze into a glaze of ice.