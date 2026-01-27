One last mention of the snow from the last couple of days and then we’ll move on to the rest of the week… which you might have guessed, is cold! The final batch of snow reports came through today and with the last push of snow showers last evening, a few towns managed to get their storm total over 2 feet!

Now that the snow is gone, the theme is just the cold, and there’s not much else to talk about in the short term. So all of that snow won’t be melting any time soon. We basically repeat today over the next several days. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the single digits and afternoon highs near 20°. There won’t be much wind, but an occasional push over 10 mph can really drop the wind chill — like it did today.

Tonight we’ll fall back to the single digits, as will be the case each and every night for the rest of the week. With the light breeze, expect wind chills to fall below zero every night and early morning for kids at the bus stop. From there, highs rebound to about 20° each afternoon. With the breeze, wind chills each afternoon will probably hover around 10°. Bundle up!