After notching a 50 degree day yesterday, we’ll be close to doing that again today as temps start mild, near 40 and rebound close to 50 by midday. While we’ll track some spotty light showers this morning, this afternoon looks mainly dry. You’ll notice a gusty breeze kick as well.

Temps drop off quickly late-afternoon/this evening as colder air comes crashing back in. By daybreak tomorrow, many of start the day off in the teens to near 20. Despite some sun, it’s a chilly day with winds gusting to 30mph and highs near 30.



Saturday features increasing clouds and some rain/snow showers breaking out in the afternoon. In fact, some steady light snow is possible across the interior, where the best shot of an inch or two is.

Sunday is seasonably chilly with temps in the mid to upper 30s and mainly a dry day.

With that said, there will be a developing coastal storm to our south that’ll likely bring in some light snow by Sunday evening and perhaps some steadier snow, especially across Southeast Mass Sunday night. Right now, it looks more like a glancing shot vs a full blown major storm, but it’s worthy to keep an eye on how the pattern evolves for Sunday night. Any adjustment west would up the ante for snow.



In the wake of the Sunday night offshore storm, colder air comes pouring back in early to mid week next week.





