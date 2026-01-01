Not that it was warm before the snow showers arrived last night, but it was a lot colder in the wake of them. The snow we did see wasn’t a ton, just a couple of inches in most spots. We had a few hours of light and steady snow overnight plus that early morning snow squall that moved through the area, dropping visibility and about another inch on top of what fell overnight. The jackpot spots with this one (highest for this system, not even close to a big snow), was down on the Cape, where most towns picked up 2-4″ of of snow.

You’re probably better to know how much fell in your front yard than I am, but if you’re looking for a more detailed list that may include your town, or at least one close by, here’s a list of reports from the National Weather Service: New Year’s Snow Reports

On the back side of that morning snow squall, the wind picked up and the temperatures dropped. While yes, the temperatures did drop, it was more the wind chill that took a nose dive today. Here were the temperatures in Boston, falling from near 30° this morning to the 20s for much of the day. Of course factor in the gusty wind and it felt like the single digits for much of the afternoon.

The wind today was gusting between 30 and 40 mph for much of the afternoon, with a few towns seeing gusts that exceeded 40 mph. Definitely a bite if you were outside today.

The wind won’t shut off tonight or tomorrow, and we’ll keep a chilly breeze around, but it won’t be as bad as today. Tonight, as the wind backs town, it will allow temperatures to fall off — so a pick your poison situation. If you keep the wind, the temperature doesn’t get as cold, but then you get a colder wind chill. Less wind means less wind chill, but then colder air temperatures. Anyway, enough for my rambling, here’s the overnight low temperatures for the area. Feels like temperatures will hover near 0° for much of the night.

Tomorrow still has a chilly breeze but it’s better than today. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the 20s but with the breeze dress for temperatures that feel like the teens.

The wind will finally subside for the weekend, but don’t expect a warm up. The weekend forecast stays cold, with highs both Saturday and Sunday stuck near 30°. There will be a few isolated snow showers that move through overnight Saturday into early Sunday but it’s nothing of any significance, just a few isolated flakes, flurries, and snow showers.