We notched another day with temps in the lower 50s across eastern Massachusetts yesterday as the cold air took it’s time to arrive.

One it arrived, it didn’t take long to make it’s presence felt with crashing temps and gusty winds overnight. This morning, we wake to temps in the teens and low 20s and wind chills in the single digits. We’ll hold temps to near 30 this afternoon and wind chills in the teens as winds gust to around 30mph. It’ll be dry from start to finish.



Tonight, clouds increase with some patchy light snow breaking out northwest of 495 after midnight. Periodic light snow is likely tomorrow morning inland with some precip sliding east through the day. Near and southeast of I-95, temps warm well into the 30s to near 40, meaning any snow will have a tough time accumulating with some rain in the mix. The best shot on 1-3″ of snow is northwest of I-95.

Rain and snow showers taper off in the evening, yielding a dry overnight and a quiet start to Sunday morning.



Morning sunshine fades behind thickening clouds Sunday, and we’ll watch the chance for some snow to break back out late-day/evening as a developing low pressure off the coast passes by. While I don’t expect a major coastal storm/nor’easter with strong winds and coastal flooding, the storm may pass close enough for some accumulating snow Sunday evening. The best shot for a plowable (2″+) snow favors Southeast Mass, however, it won’t take much moisture getting pulled back farther west to provide steady light to moderate snow at night inland too.

Whatever snow falls Sunday night stops falling by early Monday morning. Winds do kick up Monday as cold air comes pouring back in. Tuesday and Wednesday look very cold as high temps struggle to get much above 20 with overnight lows in the single digits and teens.