Happy Tuesday! We had that annoying wind today, but the good news is it’ll settle down for Wednesday. Later this weekend, we’ve got some chances for wet weather.

Get ready for a chill tonight! We’ll get down to the teens and 20s overnight under mostly clear skies. The wind will continue to die down overnight.

It won’t warm up much in the afternoon, either. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s with bright skies.

Thursday will be cloudier. It’ll be cold in the morning in the low 20s with highs in the low 40s. Along the coast, though, it’ll be cooler in the 30s.

Friday will warm up into the low 50s! The morning will still be chilly near 30, though. At least we’ll be partly sunny. There’s a chance for a night rain or snow shower.

We get a little bit more unsettled this weekend. Saturday we’ll be cloudy with a chance for a few spotty showers. Lows will start in the mid 30s with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday looks to be the wetter of the two weekend days. Right now, it looks mainly like rain, but depending on the exact time it shows up there is a chance for some snow or a mix. This is something we’ll have to watch over the next few days. Lows start in the upper 30s with highs into the low 50s.

Monday will be cold again! We’ll be stuck in the 30s all day long. A wind will make it feel like the 20s, too, so bundle up!

Tuesday we’ll be even colder in the morning in the 20s but warm into the low 40s in the afternoon with ample sunshine. Stay tuned!