Rain and snow tapers off early this morning with most of the snow falling north of the Mass Pike overnight, especially near/north of Route 2. With temps north and west of Boston near or below freezing this morning, watch of for some icy spots to start the day.



The temps don’t warm up much through the day with afternoon numbers running near 30 in the Worcester Hills, mid 30s in Boston and near 40 across the Cape. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds, a passing flurry and a gusty breeze pushing 20-30mph at times. Wind chills run in the 20s this afternoon and drop back to near 0 tonight as lows drop into the single digits and lower teens.







We’ll stay about 10 degrees below average tomorrow as highs struggle to crack 30. At least it’ll be bright and dry.



Seasonable Saturday is ahead with temps in the low 40s and increasing clouds. Scattered showers arrive Sunday, but so does the milder air with highs in the 50s.



