Feeling the chill this morning? It’s hard not to as some of the coldest air of the season has settled in. That is putting air temps in the teens and 20s early this Monday morning as wind chills run in the low to mid teens for many. Even in Boston, we’re well below the freezing mark this morning. High temps recover to the mid 30s in the Worcester Hills to the low 40s in Boston, under a mostly sunny sky.



The wind adds a chills through the day as gusts run 15-25mph through midday, then ramp up to 25-35mph this evening. In fact, gusts run 40-50mph across the Cape and Islands tonight.

Tomorrow looks great as highs run in the mid to upper 40s with much light winds and mostly sunny skies. An overall great travel day or nice afternoon to finish up the Fall clean-up around the house or hang up the holiday lights.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving look good too as sunshine and light winds win out. Highs run near 50 Wednesday and just a bit colder Thursday.

The next storm is slated for Friday afternoon, into Saturday as a mainly rain event is likely. We’ll catch some gusty winds too. We’ll keep an eye on that storm and pin down the timing of impacts as the week goes on.