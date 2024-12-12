The soaking rains came into fruition yesterday as steady, to at times heavy, rain adding up through the day. Peak downpours occurred late afternoon along the I-95 corridor around RI and parts of SE Mass, blasting some rain totals to and just above the 4″ mark for parts of Southern New England. Boston picked up just under 3″ and Worcester just under 2″. A drought denting rain for sure as it was a beneficial soak. The downside of the storm was localized poor drainage/street flooding as well as the strong wind gusts. Those gusts pushed 40-60mph with the strongest winds near the South Coast as a few gusts pushed past 60mph there. Pockets of tree damage/power outages resulting from those whipping winds.

This morning, the strongest winds and all of the rain is offshore. The wind is still gusty out of the west, 25-35mph, allowing for the pavement to dry out quickly after the big rain storm we had. Some ponding/big puddles will take longer to subside, by overall, the road conditions look much better for the morning commute. Temps today are pretty steady in the mid 30s to 40 as the winds are steady out of the west too.

The number fade tonight back into the teens to lower 20s, allowing for a cold start to your Friday. Friday is bright with a cold breeze and highs stuck in the lower 30s. Saturday is chilly too with light winds. Sunday looks good with a seasonable chilly afternoon after a cold start to the day.

Next week, we’ll track a few showers sometime in the Monday-Tuesday timeframe.