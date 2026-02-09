Residual frigid air starts this morning with wind chills below 0 for many. With sunshine winning out through the afternoon, highs do recover into the mid to upper 20s.



Tonight will be cold, single digits and low teens with lighter winds in place.



Clouds increase tomorrow as highs head for the upper 20s and lower 30s. Eventually, we’ll track some more snow too, breaking out between 3-5pm. Toward the tail end of the evening commute, snow covered roads could slow you down as steady light to moderate snow starts to kick in. With snow steady at times through tomorrow night, expect the road crews to be out for another night and to have to clean up your driveway/sidewalk and car again by Wednesday morning. While not a big storm, another 1-3″ of snow is expected.



It will be done by the time the Wednesday morning commute starts with just a passing snow shower popping up midday/afternoon Wednesday. While chilly, we’ll be closer to average mid to late week.