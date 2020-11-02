Cold Election Day, Late-Week Warm Up

Cold and windy the big story today. A wind advisory continues through the evening for most of us, but overnight for the Islands. Winds have already began to back down from where they were around lunch time and will continue to do so overnight and during the day on Tuesday.

This morning you may have noticed a brief little snow shower or a few ice pellets coming down. They really didn’t have any impact and that will be the same situation tomorrow morning.

So if you’re doing in person voting tomorrow and have to wait outside bundle up. Watch for a few snow showers early on in the morning. And while winds back down from where they were today, it will still be a bit breezy. The 30s tomorrow morning will feel like the 20s along with that rain or snow shower. By midday we’ll climb to the low 40s but the breeze will make it feel like the 30s. By polls close the winds will back off but temperatures alone will be cool — down into the 30s.

Further from home, we’re watching Hurricane Eta. Eta is now a major Category 4 storm and ties the record from 2005 for most storms. And there’s still a month to go in official hurricane season. This storm will be notable for many reasons. First, it’s making landfall as a major hurricane. Then, it slowly meanders over land which will likely dump flooding rains. From there, it moves back over open water and once again strengthens. Right now the forecast only strengthens it to a Tropical Depression but definitely will need to be watched.

Closer to home, outside of the cold and snow shower tomorrow morning our forecast is quiet. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will close out the week as temperatures make a run to the upper 60s by week’s end.