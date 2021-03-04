Cold End to the Week

Today was chilly and breezy, but at least temperatures warmed up into upper 30s to low 40s and we had that March sun angle.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds late, as temperatures drastically drop and winds pick up, leaving wind chills to slide into the single digits or slightly below zero.

For your Friday, highs will reach into the lower 30s with a steady northwest wind from 10-20 MPH, making it feel like it’s in the teens for most of Friday afternoon.

The cold lingers into the weekend, but at least the winds start to taper into Saturday. Saturday is the cooler of the weekend days with highs near 30. Sunday features less wind under mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 30s.

High pressure remains in control through the next work week, alongside a work week warm-up where we could see our first 60° day of the year by Wednesday.