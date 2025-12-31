A winter’s chill is in the air this morning as temps run in the low to mid 20s, which is pretty seasonable for the time of year. The breeze won’t be as strong either, but still good enough to add a chill, gusting 20-30mph. With clouds and breaks of sunshine through the day, high temps slowly rise into the lower 30s this afternoon. It’ll be dry from start to finish through the daylight hours.

Heading out this evening? Temps stay in the 20s with increasing clouds and some snow breaking out. Snow start in the Worcester Hills by 10pm, around midnight in Boston and through much of eastern Mass. Snow is steady at times from midnight – 6am, creating slick travel at times, especially where bursts of snow are moderate to briefly heavy. Overall, it’s a minor storm, but one the provides enough to get the road crews out there treated the roads and for some, plowing. Generally, 1-3″ of snow falls, with the best shot of 2″+ in the higher terrain as well as Southeast Mass. In fact, a winter weather advisory is in place tonight for the Cape and Islands.

Snow tapers early tomorrow with morning temps near 30. Once the cold front clears the coast, temps back track in the afternoon into the lower 20s with a gusty breeze 25-35mph.



It’ll be cool and breezy Friday with highs in the 20s. The cold holds through the weekend, running about 10 degrees below average.