Winter’s grip is certainly in full force this morning as many of us wake up to temps in the single digits and teens and wind chills near or sub zero. Temps rebound into the lower 20s this afternoon, but with a breeze around 10mph, it’ll still feel like the single digits and lower teens.



As the cold air passes over the relatively warmer ocean waters, ocean effect snow showers continue to develop and push back toward the coast from Cape Ann to coastal Plymouth County and the Cape. These snow showers will drop a general coating to a couple inches of light/fluffy snow. A few 3″ amounts are possible across eastern Plymouth County with these bursts of snow in and out the next couple of days. A Winter Weather advisory is in place there and for the Cape.





Chilly air remains through the weekend, but temps do moderate a bit. Ski conditions look good and despite the cold air, winds will be fairly light Saturday and most of Sunday. Those backyard skating rinks hold up well too over the next several days. Pond conditions vary from location to location. If you were able to ice fish/skate on the local pond last weekend because the thickness was safe, it’ll be good to go again this weekend. Here’s a link for ice safety/thickness. Again, conditions can vary from pond to pond. https://www.mass.gov/service-details/ice-strength-and-safety