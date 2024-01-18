Right back into that freezer feel this morning as temps run in the teens to near 20 and wind chills push down toward the 0-5 degree range. Today, will feel similar to yesterday as the cold holds while clouds increase midday into the afternoon. The atmosphere is starved of moisture, so I don’t expect much precip, but a few flurries are possible late today. Highs top off in the mid 20s to lower 30s, coldest in the Worcester Hills.

Temps slide back into the teens and lower 20s tonight as it stays dry.



Clouds win out tomorrow with some patchy light snow and flurries breaking out mid to late morning. It’ll be more widespread in the afternoon with some bursts of steady snow for Southeast Mass. It’s a light event for the most part, a coating to and inch, however, higher totals are likely across Plymouth County and the Cape and Islands. That’s where a cold wind off the water can add some moisture and instability, driving some heavier squalls. There, a fluffy 2-4″ of snow is possible. That’ll allow for slick travel at times. No coastal flooding/wind damage with this one.

The weekend is cold with highs near 20 Saturday and in the mid to upper 20s Sunday. Lows fall into the single digits and lower teens. There will be a breeze, yet again, pushing wind chills below 0 Saturday morning, recovering to 5-10 in the afternoon. A manageable cold for heading out sledding or skiing with the kids, just need to make sure you dress for it.