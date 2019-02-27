Cold Holds… Snow On The Way

Brrrrr… No doubt, it’s a cold start to the day with temperatures running in the single digits and teens and wind chills near or below 0. Despite a cold breeze this morning, overall winds will be a lot lighter today vs the last couple of days. Sunshine fades behind thickening clouds and some light snow and flurries breaks out early this evening. Snow start time is 6-9pm with the steadiest snow settling in from 10pm to 5am, then becoming more scattered for the morning commute. It’s a manageable storm overall as snowfall rates are steady, but not overwhelming, the snow consistency is dry/fluffier than past storms, and there is no ice/rain or wind involved. 2-5″ is expected to be the widespread range of snow totals, with the locally higher totals coming in across the higher terrain. Slick roads are likely overnight, but main roads should be fair by the morning commute. Road conditions will improve quickly mid to late morning tomorrow.

Stay warm!

