Whoa! What a difference 24hours can make as temperatures are running 30-40 degrees colder this morning vs. yesterday morning. The same difference will apply this afternoon vs. yesterday afternoon as temps hover around 30-35 instead of the 65-70 we had yesterday. The 69 in Boston and 65 in Worcester were both records for the date.



Now that the mild air is long gone, the focus is on the snow and sleet heading our way. Winter storm warnings and watches are now posted for the heavy snow and sleet adding up fast tomorrow, creating poor travel for much of the day. Fortunately, we don’t have to worry about damaging wind gusts or coastal flooding this go around.



Snow starts around 2am Friday and becomes heavy by 4am. From 4am-10am, snow rates run 1-2″/hr, producing low visibility and snow covered roads. While it’s mostly snow north of the Pike, from 7-10am, sleet and rain mix in near and south of the Pike, with the earliest change over near the south coast, and the latest locations, in that time frame, to mix in, closer to the Pike. That’s why snow totals are lowest the farther south you go. There will also be some lulls in the precip late morning/early afternoon near and south of the Pike. Those lulls fill back in mid to late afternoon as sleet goes back to snow before tapering off during the early evening.



All said and done, near a foot of snow falls across northern Mass and southern NH. 6-9″ from Boston to Worcester with some sleet mixed in, and lower totals across Southeast Mass.