A bit of chill is in the air this morning as temps start off in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Overall, it’ll be a chilly day, although with a lot of sunshine, it’s an easy cold day to handle. With highs in the mid to upper 30s, we’ll run a few degrees below average for the time of year.

A warm front slides through without much in the way of clouds/precip overnight, shifting the wind direction back to the southwest. With a new wind direction, we get a new air mass tomorrow. Despite the early morning chill, temps rise quickly, through the 40s and into the lower 50s for many. With a good amount of sunshine, it’ll be a beautiful end to the workweek.



The weekend is just a shade cooler, back in the mid to upper 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday. Saturday will be the brighter of the two days as I expect a lot of clouds on Sunday.

Those clouds foreshadow the next storm to run up the eastern seaboard, providing the next round of heavy rain and gusty winds. While rain starts Sunday night, the brunt of the storm will be Monday, especially in the morning.